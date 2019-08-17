Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-$293 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.31 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.14-0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viavi Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,806 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $39,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,556 shares of company stock worth $307,093. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

