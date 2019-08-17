Veros 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,879.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Veros has a market cap of $124,257.00 and $11,879.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00268916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.01302824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00094383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,382,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

