Verify Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Verify token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, IDEX, YoBit and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, Verify has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Verify has a total market capitalization of $250,895.00 and approximately $1,184.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00268883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.01305376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Verify

Verify’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

