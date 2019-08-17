Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) CFO Gerard J. Michel Sells 17,000 Shares

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $282,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VCEL opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $705.31 million, a PE ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. Vericel Corp has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vericel by 9.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 275,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 52.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $16,152,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 223.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vericel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.48.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

