Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce $310.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.36 million. Vereit posted sales of $289.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vereit by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,306,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,800,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vereit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 403,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 80,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 3,860,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. Vereit has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

