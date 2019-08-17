Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,374,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 1,492,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kurt Ogden purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $46,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 140,800 shares of company stock valued at $385,238 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $5,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 91,270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,573 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

