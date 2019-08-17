Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Director Douglas Delano Anderson Purchases 5,300 Shares of Stock

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Director Douglas Delano Anderson purchased 5,300 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VNTR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 665,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Venator Materials PLC has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Venator Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $5,982,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNTR. Nomura reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

