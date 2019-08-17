VegaWallet Token Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million (VGW)

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One VegaWallet Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, VegaWallet Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. VegaWallet Token has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $7,620.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00064942 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00351215 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007106 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VegaWallet Token Token Profile

VegaWallet Token (CRYPTO:VGW) is a token. VegaWallet Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,961,064 tokens. The Reddit community for VegaWallet Token is /r/VegaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VegaWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VegaWallet Token’s official website is VegaWallet.com

VegaWallet Token Token Trading

VegaWallet Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VegaWallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VegaWallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VegaWallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

