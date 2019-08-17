Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 640,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.01. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $108,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,087.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $62,877.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,234.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

