Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after buying an additional 3,527,187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,778,000 after buying an additional 621,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,368,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,853,000 after buying an additional 344,452 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,690,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.34. 3,659,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

