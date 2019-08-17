Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,229,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,172,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,896,000 after acquiring an additional 835,387 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,257,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,039,000 after acquiring an additional 534,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 264,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 213,482 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 587,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $54.17.

