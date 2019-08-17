Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 989,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 469,679 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 139,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 10,991,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,127,196. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.