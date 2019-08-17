Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Down 2.4%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $25.84, approximately 1,153,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,092,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

