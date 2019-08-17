Universa Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. Universa has a market cap of $4.88 million and $38,853.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Universa

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

