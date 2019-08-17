United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 5.6%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.91, 13,403,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 11,441,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,577,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,090,000 after purchasing an additional 846,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 494,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 108,829 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 402.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

