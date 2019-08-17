United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $4,648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,791,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,659. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.