Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives €52.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.64 ($61.21).

UNIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

