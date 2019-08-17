Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.39.

ULTA traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.03. The stock had a trading volume of 564,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.51.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

