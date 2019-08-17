Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $856,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,523,000 after buying an additional 748,757 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,368,000 after buying an additional 484,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,111,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,385,000 after buying an additional 381,334 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,428,000 after buying an additional 331,806 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $155.44. The company had a trading volume of 931,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $156.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 524,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $67,702,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,089,935.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $4,883,962.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,304.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 661,336 shares valued at $86,643,260. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

