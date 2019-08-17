Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,640 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 74.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,640 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 202.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 2,145.5% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 32.1% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,664. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.