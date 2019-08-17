Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 111.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.35.

DFS stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

