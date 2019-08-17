Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 475,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 237,068 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,122. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.