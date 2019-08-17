Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $529,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,365 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,024,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,387. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

