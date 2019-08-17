Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

HAS traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,599. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

