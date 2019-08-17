Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,240 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.61. 1,899,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $147.21 and a twelve month high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.62.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

