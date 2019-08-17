Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. 949,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $120,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,473,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,478,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,083. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

