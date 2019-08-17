TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.53. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.