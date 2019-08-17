TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sony by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. 1,234,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,777. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

