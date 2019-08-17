TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $54,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 454.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.35. 1,440,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

