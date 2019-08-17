TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 4,260 Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,775,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,844,000 after buying an additional 2,218,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,893,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,939,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,646,000 after buying an additional 368,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.39. 895,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,784. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Retail Properties of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

