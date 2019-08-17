TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 524.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 221.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CGC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 4,690,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 3.63.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.