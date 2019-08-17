True Leaf Medicine International (CNSX:MJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.22

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd (CNSX:MJ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 98225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

True Leaf Medicine International Company Profile (CNSX:MJ)

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp-based nutrition for pets. As of October 24, 2018, it sold dog chews, dental sticks, and supplement oils under the True Hemp name in approximately 2,000 stores worldwide, including PetSmart Canada and Pets Corner UK, as well as through online on Amazon.

