Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCW. Raymond James lowered shares of Trican Well Service from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.50.

TSE:TCW opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a market cap of $277.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

