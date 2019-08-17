Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 23,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,644,092.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 573 shares in the company, valued at $39,645.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $788,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,036. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Trex by 189.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $85.75. 693,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. Trex has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.