Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,527.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,461 ($19.09).

TPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,429 ($18.67) to GBX 1,356 ($17.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,181 ($15.43). 547,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 40.17. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,328.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.60%.

In related news, insider Coline McConville bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,303 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £886.04 ($1,157.77).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.