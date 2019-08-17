TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.70. 144,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,493. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

