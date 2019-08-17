Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Total from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Total alerts:

Total stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. 1,519,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Total has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Total by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Total by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.