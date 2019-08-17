Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.
TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Total from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Total stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. 1,519,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Total has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Total by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Total by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Total
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
See Also: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.