Tokes One Day Volume Reaches $12.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. One Tokes token can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Tokes has a market capitalization of $249,644.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,455,702 tokens. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokes is tokesplatform.org . The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

