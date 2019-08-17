TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,356 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TKKSU remained flat at $$10.26 during trading hours on Friday. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units Company Profile

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

