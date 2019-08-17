TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Instructure were worth $59,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INST. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Instructure by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Instructure by 73,355.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Instructure by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Instructure alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INST. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,010 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Instructure stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 289,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.47. Instructure Inc has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST).

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.