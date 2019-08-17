TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 140,620 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140,620 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Pool worth $46,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1,272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Pool by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $1,731,286.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,978.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,840,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,798.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,784 shares of company stock worth $10,331,573. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $194.95. 238,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.79 and a 200-day moving average of $176.08. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

