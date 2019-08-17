TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 557,200 Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 557,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,875,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Five Below as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 73.3% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 74.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 43.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,805. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $126.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.