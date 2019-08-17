TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 232,300 Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,863,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $200.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.34.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.83. 977,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.84. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $194.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.