TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,645 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.79% of Focus Financial Partners worth $52,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,942,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $947,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 104.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,208,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

FOCS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 222,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,373. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $301.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.29 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

