ThoreCoin (THR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $167,828.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1,807.90 or 0.17771997 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $156.72 million and approximately $167,828.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00268764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.01298141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00094652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

