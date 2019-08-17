Thomas Garagan Sells 290,900 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 290,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$1,410,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,886,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,001,581.40.

Thomas Garagan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B2Gold alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Thomas Garagan sold 34,100 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$170,500.00.

BTO opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 430.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.78 and a 52 week high of C$5.36.

BTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on B2Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on B2Gold from C$5.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.