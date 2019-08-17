Theta Token Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Theta Token has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, WazirX, Coinbit and Coineal. In the last week, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.05081111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047874 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Theta Token

Theta Token is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Token’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, WazirX, Coinbit, DDEX, Bithumb, Coineal, Gate.io, Upbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

