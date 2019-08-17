TheStreet Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to C+

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFIC. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $545.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,858,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,561,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 665,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

