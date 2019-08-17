TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

TFSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.20.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TFS Financial by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TFS Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

