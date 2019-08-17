Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 233.4% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

TXN traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,217. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

